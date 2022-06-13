ARPA BUSINESS OPERATIONS – June 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jun 13, 2022 | Comments 0
2022 Integrated Resource Plan: The ARPA Board of Directors approved an Integrated Resource Plan and directed its submittal to Western Area Power Administration.
The Resource Plan recommended 2-year and 5-year action plans.
Two-Year Plan:
- Work on the transition of partial requirements supply from Xcel Energy to Guzman Energy at the end of the existing agreement in January 2025.
- Consider repowering of the existing wind turbines, taking into account economic feasibility and the expected life of the existing turbines.
- Monitor developments related to regional transmission organization (RTO) and organized energy markets.
- Continue low-cost energy efficiency measures.
- Continue trend toward replacing street lighting with LED fixtures.
Five-Year Plan:
- Complete transition from Xcel Energy to Guzman Energy for partial requirements supply.
- Continue actions from Two Year action plan.
The 2022 Integrated Resource Plan can be found in its entirety on the website of the Arkansas River Power Authority at: http://www.arpapower.org/irp/
Eight Students Receive Scholarship Funding from ARPA and its Member Municipalities: In 2000 ARPA established a College Scholarship Program that awards a $1,000 scholarship to one high school senior in each of the high schools served by ARPA members. The Program is administered through the member municipalities of Holly, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Springfield and Trinidad. The scholarships are funded equally between ARPA and its members. Congratulations to the following individuals on receiving the scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year: Holly: Jailynn Lopez; Lamar: Chloey Palmer; McClave (Lamar): Rylan Herrera and Cassidy Jagers; La Junta: Jacob Reeder; Trinidad: Mikailah Feinman; Springfield: Alayah Meltabarger and Las Animas: Caden Morlan. Good luck Students in your future endeavors!
Summary of April 2022 Financial and Operating Statements: During the month of April, revenue from power sales were less than budget by 4.1% and total cost of goods sold were under budget by 9.9%. Net Revenues from Operations for the month were $1,312,575. Year to Date revenues from power sales are just under budget by 1.2% and cost of goods sold are 3.6% under budget. Net revenues YTD are $2,742,159. Member Energy sales for April were 3.9% less than budget. Member Sales YTD are 0.5% under budget and approximately 0.2% less than 2021. Wind generation was 14% of the power supply resources for April.
ARPA Enters Into Environmental Attributes Management Agreement with Guzman Energy: ARPA, and one of its members, Lamar Utilities Board, together own five wind turbine generators. Wind is a renewable resource and the power produced from those generators, combined with other resources, make up the power supply portfolio of the six ARPA member municipalities. The environmental attributes associated with the renewable energy can be used to offset, or reduce, emissions from conventional generation. Through the Management Agreement, Guzman Energy will manage the marketing of ARPA’s Environmental Attributes and will serve as ARPA’s “Authorized Representative” within the Western Renewable Energy Generation Information System (WREGIS). WREGIS is an independent, renewable energy generation tracking system for the Western Interconnection territory. WREGIS tracks the renewable and environmental attributes associated with renewable energy generation.
Next ARPA Meeting: The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARPA Board of Directors is Thursday, August 25, 2022. The meeting will be held in La Junta at the Otero Junior College Student Center, 2001 San Juan. The meeting notice and agenda will be posted on ARPA’s website (arpapower.org) under Public Notices and will also be posted in a designated location in each of the member cities at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. ARPA board meetings are open to the public.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Featured • Media Release • Utilities
About the Author: