Slow Gains for Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue

Sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar had a 0.32% gain for the month of March 2022 with an increase of $1,235 in revenues compared to last year at this time.  Tax revenue collected for the month was $389,059.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections was off 0.5% for the same period with $418,916 collected for the same period.  Use Tax collections were off 19.42% and Other Collections were down 164.85% from last year at $1,391.  City Clerk, Linda Williams, told the city council that several revenue payments were received later than usual which would have presented a healthier tax report.

Year to Date collections showed a slight overall increase at 6.13% for City Sales Tax revenues of $87,055.  YTD for 2022 is $1,507,246 compared to 2021 at $1,420,191.  Use Tax collections were down 36.73% for a drop of $70,409 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 1.11% for a total of $1,646,964, a gain of $18,130 from the previous year.

Sales tax revenue from Building Materials, C Stores and Gas Sales, Grocery Stores and Restaurants showed an increase over this time last year, while there was a drop in Department Stores, All Business-Electricity and Manufacturing.

 

 2020 2021 2022
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 48,114 52,881

58,033

Building Materials

 40,363 47,911 58,037
Apparel & Department Stores 417,816 439,033

431,608

C Stores & Gas Sales

 60,244 67,919 77,172
All Business-Electricity 68,778 154,882

108,150

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 8,020 9,885 13,117
Grocery Stores 102,832 95,698

117,472
Hotels & Motels 43,226 38,807

40,115

Liquor Sales

 35,670 36,475 39,586
Manufacturing 11,161 9,366

4,534

Restaurants

 122,516 129,379 147,170
Other Retail-All Other 302,247 437,721

478,136

 

