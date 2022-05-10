Slow Gains for Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue
Russ Baldwin | May 10, 2022 | Comments 0
Sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar had a 0.32% gain for the month of March 2022 with an increase of $1,235 in revenues compared to last year at this time. Tax revenue collected for the month was $389,059. Total Sales and Use Tax collections was off 0.5% for the same period with $418,916 collected for the same period. Use Tax collections were off 19.42% and Other Collections were down 164.85% from last year at $1,391. City Clerk, Linda Williams, told the city council that several revenue payments were received later than usual which would have presented a healthier tax report.
Year to Date collections showed a slight overall increase at 6.13% for City Sales Tax revenues of $87,055. YTD for 2022 is $1,507,246 compared to 2021 at $1,420,191. Use Tax collections were down 36.73% for a drop of $70,409 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 1.11% for a total of $1,646,964, a gain of $18,130 from the previous year.
Sales tax revenue from Building Materials, C Stores and Gas Sales, Grocery Stores and Restaurants showed an increase over this time last year, while there was a drop in Department Stores, All Business-Electricity and Manufacturing.
|
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|48,114
|52,881
|
58,033
|
Building Materials
|40,363
|47,911
|58,037
|Apparel & Department Stores
|417,816
|439,033
|
431,608
|
C Stores & Gas Sales
|60,244
|67,919
|77,172
|All Business-Electricity
|68,778
|154,882
|
108,150
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|8,020
|9,885
|13,117
|Grocery Stores
|102,832
|95,698
|
117,472
|Hotels & Motels
|43,226
|38,807
|
40,115
|
Liquor Sales
|35,670
|36,475
|39,586
|Manufacturing
|11,161
|9,366
|
4,534
|
Restaurants
|122,516
|129,379
|147,170
|Other Retail-All Other
|302,247
|437,721
|
478,136
