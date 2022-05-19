Prowers Economic Prosperity Developing Community Promo Sheet
Russ Baldwin | May 19, 2022 | Comments 0
Once upon a time, southeast Colorado had several apparel manufacturing companies for jeans and winter sports. Inquiries by several communities of interest have indicated a strong desire to re-establish the textile and sewn goods industries in our area. Supply chain challenges of overseas production and logistics have prompted a resurgence of “Made in USA” and re-investment in the economic development of rural communities. Prowers County is in the “middle of everywhere” and the perfect location for new small businesses that support these major industries.
Community leaders are invited to meet on May 31, 2022, to contribute their insights to the Southeast Colorado Economic Development project, with the focus on Advanced Manufacturing Technology, to build an on-demand sewn goods factory that will also draw multiple cluster industries. The information gathered will be integrated into community promotions and marketing plans that identify the attributes and amenities available in our corner of the state. Two sessions will be held on May 31; the first session 1:30pm – 3:00pm and the second session 3pm – 4:30pm (pick best time for you; only attend one session). Sessions will take place at PEP Office, 223 S. Main Street in Lamar.
