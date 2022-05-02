Peoples Credit Union Announces their 2022 Scholarship Winners
Russ Baldwin | May 02, 2022
Peoples Credit Union implemented its annual scholarship program in 2003 as a means to give back to the community and support our youth. It has continued to grow and evolve over the last nineteen years. Since this program’s inception, we have awarded more than 57 scholarships totaling over $112,000.
Peoples Credit Union is proud to announce this year’s four scholarships winners of $3,000 each. They are pictured here; (left to right) Konner Jenkins, Jami Jo Quick, Jake Hinds and Lauryn Reyes.
Konner Jenkins, son of Kirby and Melisa Jenkins, will be graduating from both Guymon High School and Oklahoma Panhandle State University through the Early College High School Dual Credit Program with an Associate of Science in General Studies. Konner has been accepted to Texas Tech University pursuing a degree in biochemistry with the designation of pre-med and will be working towards becoming a physician.
Jami Quick from Pritchett High School, daughter of JJ and Bobbi Quick, has been accepted to Lamar Community College majoring in Animal Science to pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian.
Jake Hinds from Campo High School, son of David and Nancy Hinds, has been accepted to Otero Junior College in La Junta, CO and will be pursuing a degree in Agriculture Business.
Lauryn Reyes from Lamar High School, daughter of David and Roberta Reyes, has been accepted to Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland, KS where she plans to obtain a degree in electrical technology in her pursuit of becoming an electrician.
Peoples Credit Union is proud to acknowledge and congratulate these very deserving seniors as they pursue their individual future dreams and begin the next phase of their lives. Congratulations to all graduating seniors of southeastern Colorado, Class of 2022.
