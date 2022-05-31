Memorial Day Observance at Fairmount Cemetery
Russ Baldwin | May 31, 2022 | Comments 0
The American Legion Post #6 and V.F.W. Post #2411 Honor Guard officiated at Memorial Day observances this past Monday in Hartman, Coolidge and Holly as well as the veterans’ section of Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Despite the windy conditions of the afternoon, several dozen attendees paid their respects with speakers including Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, retired army veteran and City Administrator, Rob Evans and Deacon Allan Medina. The combined honor guard offered the traditional, 21-gun salute as the playing of, TAPS” was performed by former Holly resident, Ashlyn Crossland.
Veteran, Louie Torrez noted, Vietnam-era veterans would be provided with ceremonial pins and a certificate of appreciation for their service.
Memorial Day differs from Veteran’s Day in that Memorial Day specifically honors those who have died in U.S. military service, originally created to honor soldiers who fought in the Civil War, but like Veteran’s Day, it now includes those who have died in all wars engaged in by the U.S. Veteran’s Day honors all those who have served in the U.S. military.
By Russ Baldwin
