LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – APRIL 2022
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.55 billion pounds in April, down 3 percent from the 4.71
billion pounds produced in April 2021.
Beef production, at 2.33 billion pounds, was 1 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.81 million head,
down 1 percent from April 2021. The average live weight was up 7 pounds from the previous year, at 1,373 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.5 million pounds, 6 percent above April a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 28,100 head, up 2
percent from April 2021. The average live weight was up 8 pounds from last year, at 276 pounds. Pork production totaled
2.20 billion pounds, down 6 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.1 million head, down 7 percent from
April 2021. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 293 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.3 million pounds, was down 10 percent from April 2021. Sheep slaughter totaled
197,500 head, 12 percent below last year. The average live weight was 123 pounds, up 1 pound from April a year ago.
January to April 2022 commercial red meat production was 18.5 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2021.
Accumulated beef production was up 1 percent from last year, veal was down 1 percent, pork was down 5 percent from last
year, and lamb and mutton production was down 11 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
