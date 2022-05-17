LCC’s 83rd Annual Commencement Ceremony Rang of Optimism and Accomplishment
Lamar Community College (LCC) recognized their 2022 graduates during the college’s 83rd Annual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 7.
The ceremony took place in the LCC Wellness Center’s Lopes Gymnasium with a packed house of family, friends, staff and faculty in attendance to share in the celebration.
“Today is such a special day, and it is also our very first commencement in person in our gym since the pandemic,” said LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan during the opening of the ceremony. “And today we’re going to be recognizing and honoring our pandemic cohorts for their commencement.”
The first two speakers of the ceremony included LCC Student Body President Maddie Thompson and student Aliana Gutierrez. Thompson and Gutierrez were noted for their many personal and school-wide accomplishments at LCC, and both are members of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society.
The commencement address was powerfully delivered by LCC graduate and current LCC professor Mittie Helm.
Helm is a proud LCC alum, earning her associate in arts degree in business at LCC before transferring to Chadron State College in Nebraska to earn a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration.
Helm was also voted “Faculty Member of the Year” at LCC for 2021-22.
Also honored were retiring Faculty Senate President Dr. David Frankel and LCC graduate and distinguished Alumni of the Year, late Chicano activist Ricardo Falcon.
The 83rd LCC commencement ceremony was Lujan’s last, as she’ll be retiring in December. She had several positive things to say about LCC students during her final commencement address.
“Today is also a very exciting day for me, because I will be retiring in December…and YOU are my last class,” said Lujan. “Graduates, on behalf of every member of the LCC family, I wish you a lifetime of success. Be proud of being an LCC alum. And when you think about all you have learned and experienced, remember the people up here who made your learning journey so successful. We wish you all the very, very best.”
Lujan had similar sentiments toward LCC faculty.
“This is simply the most amazing group of faculty members and staff that I’ve ever had the privilege of working with in my almost 40 years in higher education,” she said. “They care about students, they care about their communities and they have a passion for learning and excellence. I could not be more proud of them, and I know our graduates were the beneficiaries.”
Frankel certified the graduating class during the ceremony, Dean of Academic Services Greg Cash and Dean of Student Services Teresa Turner presented degrees and certificates.
The ceremony was live-streamed and the recording can be viewed on the college website. To watch the recorded event, click here: https://youtu.be/1eVmddbHrNE
