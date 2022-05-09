Lamar Honkers Visit Domestic Safety Resource Center-/-K & L Customz
Russ Baldwin | May 09, 2022 | Comments 0
K & L Customz is open for business for custom shirts, cups, decals, blankets, wallets, keychains and more at 107 West Elm Street in Lamar. Owned and operated by Kira Sanger and Lupe Fresquez, they’re open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 12:30-6pm at their new location. Call at 719-691-2091 or email at kiraskeepsakes2020 and see what they can do for you.
Pictured: Cheryl Preisser, Kira Sanger and Lupe Fresquez, Ginger Coberley and Ashley Roseberry
The Lamar Honkers also welcomed Jenny Navarrette as the new director for Domestic Safety Resource Center, serving families throughout the Prowers County region. The Center is located at 109 West Lee Avenue, Suite 16 and can be called at 719-336-4357, 24 hours a day. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.
Pictured: Chamber/Honkers-Ginger Coberley, Ashley Roseberry and Cheryl Preisser. Center employees/volunteers: Jenny Navarrette, Alyssa Aguilar, Julia Felan Lupita Mungaray, Lucia Gonzales
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release
