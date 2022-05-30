Fatal Crash on Hwy 50 in Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | May 30, 2022 | Comments 0
On Sunday, 5/29/2022, at approximately 10:10pm, the Colorado State Patrol was notified of a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road 7 near Lamar.
The crash involved a Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy that was responding emergent to a call (an unknown-if-injury crash in Kiowa County) when a 2013 Dodge Challenger pulled out in front of the Deputy. The front of the Deputy’s patrol vehicle collided with the left side of the Dodge causing both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise through the intersection. There were three occupants in the Dodge. The back seat passenger, an 89-year-old female from Hulbert, OK died on scene from her injuries. The driver, a 65-year-old male, also from Hulbert, OK, was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries. The front seat passenger, a 62-year-old female, also from Hulbert, OK, was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs with serious injuries. The Sheriff’s Deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his moderate injuries.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. This case remains under investigation.
