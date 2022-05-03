Election Information: From Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
If you want to change your political party affiliation or withdraw from your party the last day to make those changes is June 6, 2022 providing you want to vote in a different party’s primary election. After said date whatever party you are affiliated with is the ballot you will get in the mail to vote.
As an alternative, unaffiliated voters may declare a “ballot preference” for the Primary Election at: www.govotecolorado.gov and receive only one ballot for their preferred party. This would help conserve taxpayer dollars because counties will only be printing and paying postage costs to send one ballot for voting instead of two ballots. For more information regarding the unaffiliated voter process go online to: Uchoose.co.gov
Does selecting a ballot preference as an unaffiliated voter mean that I am joining that party?
No. An unaffiliated voter who selects a ballot preference in advance of a primary election will remain unaffiliated.
Does voting in a party’s primary as an unaffiliated voter mean that I am joining that party?
No. An unaffiliated voter who votes in a party’s primary will remain unaffiliated. However, the primary that you vote in will be a public record (but not how you voted).
If I select a ballot preference, do I have to select a ballot preference before each Primary?
Yes. Ballot preference is only good for one Primary; you will need to select a preference each time.
The link below is the information available to the public with details on how Unaffiliated voters can participate in the Primary Election.
http://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/chooseU/choiceHappens.html
Our Election Department can be reached at 719-336-8011 or election@prowerscounty.net.
