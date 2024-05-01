Joseph G. “Joey” Guthrie – June 22, 1955 – April 8, 2024
Joseph G. Guthrie – June 22, 1955- April 8, 2024
Joseph Gerard Guthrie AKA Crazy Joe, 68 of Santa Fe, NM, passed away due to a suspected heart attack on April 8, 2024.
He was born in Lamar, CO in 1955 to Robert E. Guthrie and Theresa Motley and was raised by his Grandmother Erna Franklin Guthrie. Throughout his life Joe was known as the life of the party. His “Yeah Man” cheers, unique dancing, and crazy white afro will be remembered for years to come. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and having a long chat with friends while listening to a guitar shred in the background.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Robert, sister Deborah, and nephews Sammy and Jimmy. He is survived by his ex-wife Susan (Deon) Truitt, three daughters Jessica (Kirby)Austin, Alexandria Guthrie, and Melissa (Antonio) Guthrie, brother Otis (Bobbi) Guthrie, and eight beautiful and beloved grandchildren: Leani, Marisa, Leiannette, Johnathan, Justice, Aralynne, Jacob, and Anberlee.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the Lamar Community Building from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Park in the lot at the North end of the facility and ask at the desk for the Multipurpose Room. If you are interested in donating to the family to assist with paying for services you may do so at https://giveahand.com/fundraiser/joe-guthrie-memorial-fund.
