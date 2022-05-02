Dust Storm Results in Seven Vehicle Pile-Up
A multi-car crash occurred shortly after 2pm this past Friday, April 29th on Highway 50 about five miles west of Lamar.
First responders found zero-visibility due to blowing dust as multiple responders reported to the emergency. Westbound highway 50 was completely blocked by the crash and eastbound was shut down shortly after due to limited visibility.
Seven vehicles were involved, and troopers determined that a white F-150 driven by Joseph Frazier of Las Animas was traveling at a low speed in the lane of traffic. A white F-250 driven by Chad Nolder of Lamar struck the rear of the F-150 and the F-250 was struck from behind by a blue Toyota 4-Runner driven by Mariah Quick of La Junta.
Simultaneously, a gray Dodge Caravan driven by Elizabeth Gunter of La Junta was trying to exit the roadway and drive onto the shoulder when it was struck in the rear by a red Ford Ranger driven by Stephanie Culbertson of Lamar. The Ford Ranger also struck the rear of the white F-150 driven by Frazier. A gray Buick Enclave driven by Jessica Williamson of Las Animas also struck the rear of the white F-150. A maroon Nissan Altima struck the rear of the Buick SUV with its front.
Multiple occupants suffered various injuries from the crash and were transported to both local and metro-area hospitals. The road was re-opened after the investigation was completed the vehicles removed from the road.
