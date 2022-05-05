CSP Responds to Four Car Crash in Baca County
Russ Baldwin | May 05, 2022 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a four-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 11:59 AM. The crash occurred approximately 9 miles north of the town of Campo on Colorado 287 in Baca County.
A green 2005 Kia Sedona driven by Scott Janzen (37-year-old male from Denver, CO) was northbound on Colorado Highway 287. A white 2022 Peterbilt Semi-tractor and trailer driven by Amandeep Singh (43-year-old male from Bonney Lake, WA) was southbound on Colorado Highway 287. A white 2022 white Volvo Semi-tractor and trailer driven by Mahmood Saboori (45-year old male from San Antonio, TX) was traveling southbound on Colorado Highway 287. A blue 2012 Peterbilt Semi-tractor and trailer driven by Michael Wicklund (32-year-old male from Dickinson, ND) was northbound on Colorado Highway 287 in front of the 2005 Kia Sedona.
The Kia Sedona went into the southbound lane to pass the 2012 Peterbilt Semi-tractor and trailer. The Kia Sedona collided with the 2022 Peterbilt trailer, and the 2022 Volvo trailer. The collision caused the 2022 Volvo’s trailer to collide with the 2012 Peterbilt Semi-tractor. Both the 2022 Peterbilt Semi-tractor and trailer and the 2022 Volvo Semi-tractor and trailer came to final rest partially blocking the southbound lane facing south. The Kia Sedona came to final rest facing northwest in a field off the left side of the roadway. The 2012 Peterbilt overturned ¼ times and came to final rest blocking the southbound lane facing southwest.
Janzen sustained serious injury and was transported form the scene. Wicklund sustained moderate injury and was transported from the scene. The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Alcohol and drugs are being considered as factors in the crash.
The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers to never drive distracted, always designate a sober driver, and always buckle up.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Transportation
About the Author: