Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending May 22, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Wet conditions and cooler temperatures late in the week provided reprieve to some northern and eastern counties, while western counties remained distressingly dry last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 93 percent of the State is under drought
conditions, up 1 percentage point from last week. Sixty-four percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, up 7 percentage points from last week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 23 percent of the State, up 17 percentage points from last week. Three percent of the State is facing exceptional drought conditions, up 2 percentage points from the previous week.
In northeastern and east central counties, reporters noted that continual winds and lack of moisture further depleted the crop outlook. A late season storm brought moisture to some areas at the end of the week, slowing fieldwork.
In Southwestern counties, dry weather, windy conditions, and freezing temperatures at the end of the week continued to deteriorate crop conditions. A reporter in Hinsdale County noted a late snowstorm brought a few inches of moisture that quickly soaked into the soil, temporarily helping soil conditions.
In the San Luis Valley, moisture late in the week brought a short-term reprieve to soil conditions, but halted fieldwork. Potato planting progressed well and is nearing completion. County reports noted the alfalfa crop was setback by cooler weather.
The southeastern counties received some moisture last week, but drought conditions continue to worsen throughout the area. Despite the moisture, most of Baca County progressed into exceptional drought conditions. As of May 8, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 60 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, up 5 percentage points from the previous week. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 3 and 11 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 15 percent very short, 24 percent short, and 61 percent adequate. Sheep death loss was 70 percent average and 30 percent light. Cattle death loss was 79 percent average and 21 percent light.
