CDOT Encourages Riders to Wear Helmets Ahead of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Russ Baldwin | May 16, 2022 | Comments 0
137 riders were killed last year, 20% of all traffic fatalities
STATEWIDE – The recent warm spring days are enticing motorcycle riders to hit the roadways, especially on weekends. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, which coincides with the beginning of the riding season in Colorado. But with riding comes risks, which is why the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding motorcyclists to always wear a helmet.
Taking to the roads has become more dangerous for motorcyclists in recent years. 2020 was the deadliest year on record for motorcyclists in Colorado. 140 motorcyclists were killed that year. Last year 137 motorcyclists lost their lives.
According to crash data most riders killed in 2021 were not wearing helmets. June recorded the most motorcycle deaths last year, a sign that the beginning of the riding season can be especially deadly. So far this year 17 motorcyclists have been killed. Only four of them were wearing helmets.
Although motorcycles are only three percent of the registered vehicles in the state, they make up nearly 20 percent of the traffic fatalities. Of those killed 89 percent were male and 46 percent were under the age of 40. The counties with the most motorcycle deaths were El Paso, Jefferson, Adams, Denver and Pueblo counties.
“Helmet use is the most crucial factor in the survivability of a motorcycle crash,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT. “Head injuries are common in these crashes. So, whether you are riding around town or cross country, we encourage riders to always wear a helmet.”
“Whether an experienced rider or someone just getting started, cycling requires great skill and respect for the common hazards you will encounter during your ride,” said Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The right gear, including wearing a helmet, can make the difference between life and death. Enjoy your ride and do it safely!”
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety • Recreation • Transportation
About the Author: