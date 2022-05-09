Alta Vista Charter School Celebrates America
Russ Baldwin | May 09, 2022 | Comments 0
Alta Vista Charter School students presented an emotional and enthusiastic patriotic presentation for their spring program Thursday, April 28th.
K through 6th grade students performed several songs and musical numbers ranging from a stirring drum beat ensemble to recorders and the full band from the student body. Various students sang as a member of their own grade or provided a solo presentation from the musical line-up of selections including: “This Land is Your Land”, “You’re a Grand Old Flag”, “When Johnny Comes Marching Home”, “One Nation”, and “The Star Spangled Banner”. The Pledge of Allegiance and the flag processional was conducted by several local scout groups.
Principal Talara Coen provided an introduction of online guests, military members and relatives of the students, to addressed the standing room assembly in the school gymnasium.
One highlight of the evening consisted of a salute to the veterans and first responders in the audience, ranging from WW2, Korea, Vietnam and conflicts in the Middle East. While medleys of each branch of the service was performed, students and in some cases, young relatives of the soldiers and responders, accompanied those individuals to the front of the stage while their service to their country was acknowledged by the audience.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Education • Entertainment • Events • Featured • School • The Arts • Youth
About the Author: