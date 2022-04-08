Prowers Economic Prosperity Annual Meeting on April 21st
Russ Baldwin | Apr 08, 2022 | Comments 0
John Hopper, Dean of Students at the Granada School District, is the keynote speaker for the annual Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) meeting set for 6pm on Thursday, April 21st, at the End of the Line Arena at Camp Amache in Granada. Hopper’s efforts in documenting and preserving the heritage and legacy of the Japanese-American Internment Camp has been a significant force in its recent designation under the National Park Service administration.
Cheryl Sanchez, Executive Director of PEP, said the annual meeting will combine the economic development organization’s monthly business meeting which will feature a short program, various awards and a complimentary light dinner. The theme of the annual meeting is, “Honoring our Past as we Look to the Future”.
Please RSVP for the informative, annual gathering by calling 719-931-2144 or email director@prowerpep.org
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • County • Events • Featured • Tourism
About the Author: