Prowers County Sand Creek Junction Fire Recap
Russ Baldwin | Apr 29, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office would like to release the following information concerning the Sand Creek Junction Fire, near the 13000 block of Hwy 196, Prowers County, Colorado on 4-22-2022 at approx. 1219 hours. The fire continued well into the day of Saturday, 4-23-2022 as well, with mop-up and hot spot efforts.
The fire is believed to have been started due to high winds causing power lines to slap together which created sparks. There were no other indications currently of a cause in the area of origin. Wind and wires have also been the cause of other fires on more than one occasion. Prowers Rural Fire and the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office have been in contact with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control in the days after, in regard to helping to determine the cause and trying to pinpoint a location of the origin. The Sand Creek Jct. Fire moved north into Kiowa County before the north end was contained. Later reports estimate 9210 acres of burn and at current is 100% contained, while there are still trees and tamarack smolders and fires well inside the burn area still active, posing no threats.
This was a rapidly moving grass fire, pushed by strong winds, mixed with high grasses, trees, yucca, and tamarack as fuel. Gusts were reported at 56 MPH out of a southern direction but believed to be stronger, combined with low humidity and temps of approx. 88 degrees. We are thankful to report no structures were lost, but there was damage to power poles and fences. We have reports of a few cattle, approximately 80 goats, and one horse. The horse was accompanied by a rider attempting to gather other animals, and the rider was able to escape with minor injuries. There was also one other individual reporting minor injuries due to firefighting efforts. Some man-made windbreaks were also burned as the fire burned through the area.
We would like to thank Prowers County Rural Fire, Prowers County Road and Bridge, Prowers Combined Dispatch, Wiley Rural Fire Protection District, Granada, Holly, Lamar, and Walsh Fire Departments, Kiowa County and Eads Fire, Las Animas and Bent County Fire, Hasty/McClave Fire. As well as numerous Farmers and Ranchers with water trucks and tractors. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and National Weather Service also assisted. Local merchants that provided assistance for all involved, were Little Caesar’s, Las Brisas, The Mission, La Lupitas, Sonic, McDonald’s, Farmer’s Market, and Walmart. The Colorado State Patrol handled some road closures in areas, as well.
There were also two other fires in Prowers County that started during the fire fighting efforts of the Sand Creek Jct. Fire. Units were freed to fight those and managed to get them under containment quickly, to redirect efforts back to this fire. One of those two, was a call of a fire in some trees, south of Granada on County Road 25 at approximately 1445 hours. Two Prowers Rural Fire apparatus cleared this fire to respond and fight that fire along with Hamilton County, Kansas fire which assisted with mutual aid. Assisting agencies also had fires in their jurisdictions that started while they were helping in Prowers, as available, those units returned to their jurisdictions to fight fires there as well. Again, we appreciate all the assistance during this incident.
