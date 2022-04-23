Holly Bluegrass Festival set for June 10-12
Russ Baldwin | Apr 23, 2022 | Comments 0
The Holly Bluegrass Festival returns to Gateway Park, June 10-12 for 2022. The festival, billed as Colorado’s only totally FREE Bluegrass concert, is being held in conjunction with Holly Days.
This year’s event, is being partially funded by a $2,500 marketing contribution from the Prowers County Lodging Panel, will start on Friday with dinner servings from 5-6pm, provided by the Holly Commercial Club. Traditionally, the evening’s musical entertainment is a community effort, jam-session with several of the main attractions appearing.
The main event on Saturday begins at 10:30am. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and get ready for such acts as the Arizona Wildflowers, Orchard Creek Band and Stanleytones Bluegrass Band. Vendor booths will offer food selections and varied crafts for sale and kid’s games will be provided through the day.
Sunday service will feature the gospel group, “Tried by Fire” which begins at 10:30am.
Filed Under: City of Holly • County • Entertainment • Featured • Recreation • The Arts • Tourism
About the Author: