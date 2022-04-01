GRAIN STOCKS – MARCH 1, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Apr 01, 2022 | Comments 0
COLORADO:
All corn stocks in Colorado on March 1, 2022 were 58.46 million bushels, up 2 percent from March 1, 2021, according to the March 1 Agricultural Survey and March Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. All corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 30.00 million bushels, down 14 percent from a year ago. All corn stored off farms amounted to 28.46 million bushels, up 27 percent from a year ago. Off-farm sorghum stocks totaled 3.81 million bushels on March 1, 2022, down 2 percent from last year.
All wheat stocks in Colorado on March 1, 2022 were 24.80 million bushels, down 11 percent from March 1, 2021. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 4.50 million bushels, down 30 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 20.30 million bushels, down 5 percent from a year ago. Off-farm oat stocks totaled 27,000 bushels on March 1, 2022. Off-farm barley stocks totaled 5.55 million bushels, down 12 percent from last year. Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
For a full copy of the Grain Stocks report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
