Frontier Bank Donates to 9-11 Tribute Foundation Committee
Russ Baldwin | Apr 25, 2022 | Comments 0
Brady Turpin of Frontier Bank in Lamar recently presented the 9-11 Tribute Memorial Foundation Committee with a $1,000 check to help further their construction work at the memorial site on the grounds of the Big Timbers Museum in Lamar.
Terry Comer, the new Foundation President is receiving the donation. Comer has been a long-time supporter of the Foundation and first-responder tribute activities, to the point that he has become the new foundation president, replacing Doug Harbour in that capacity.
Harbour said he’ll be on hand to assist in all the details of the transition, but he’s fully confident that Comer will be able to continue the work of the Foundation Committee as well as the annual 9-11 Tribute held each September in Lamar.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Featured • History • Media Release • Tourism
About the Author: