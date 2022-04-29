CDOT Ribbon Cutting on 287 Set for May 3rd
Russ Baldwin | Apr 29, 2022 | Comments 0
Colorado Department of Transportation will host a celebratory ribbon cutting to announce the completion of US 287 phase II resurfacing through downtown Lamar, Colorado on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10am at the corner of US 287 and Savage Avenue in Lamar.
Construction began in March 2021 on the improvements of US 287 in Lamar. The project included concrete pavement overlay, relocating roadway lighting, removing and replacing raised medians, storm sewer improvements, new signing and lighting and ADA curb ramp improvements.
US 287 is heavily used by motorists and freight drivers. This project improved safety by replacing crumbling roadway and raised medians, improving lighting, replacing aging signage, improving ADA curb ramps, and widening shoulders in some areas.
The public is invited to attend.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Events • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • Transportation
About the Author: