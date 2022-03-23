Rodeos and Windmills Coming to Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Mar 23, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel voted to fund several events which were presented to them this past Thursday, March 17th.
An earlier request from the regional tourism promotion group, Canyons and Plains, received approval for $1,000 to be applied to general marketing for activities in southeast Colorado. Panel members discussed sending representatives to Vail for a three-day Colorado Tourism Organization convention in September. Attendees will staff booths advertising tourism attractions in their respective communities, but the panel decided not to send anyone due to the cost of lodging and meals. Panel president, Jane Felter, said she’d contact Rick Wallner of Canyons and Plains to represent Prowers County this fall.
The Colorado Junior Rodeo Association was funded at their $15,000 request for fees and marketing. The annual event will be held August 18th thru the 21st and several hundred attendees and contestants will be in Lamar this summer.
It has been a while since the Windmiller’s Trade Fair was held in Prowers County, but it will return at the Prowers County Fairgrounds, June 8th through the 10th, funded in part by the $1,000 approved by panel members.
An earlier request for $3,500 to fund Ron Cook’s annual Rod Run Car and Motorcycle Show during Lamar Days this May was returned to the panel.
The panel discussed a $1,000 corporate sponsorship for future Lamar Events. Morgan Alba suggested the panel would be included in advertising for local events and a Lodging Panel banner could be displayed at those times.
A zoom meeting was conducted to review the Restart Destination program at an earlier time with Jane Felter, Bryan Jordan of Vista Works and Amy Cassiday. Cassiday was asked for 75 hours of assistance to curate and create a marketing booklet for Prowers County. A tourism marketing grant of $25,000 is available that requires a $5,000 match. The panel will discuss the funding request. The panel also approved $30,000 to fund a 32-page visitor’s guide brochure. Funds from 2022 will be applied to the project which will be completed next spring.
Other advertising options were discussed including an option to purchase custom “koozies” bearing the logo for “TheGreatHigh Prairie” and a QR code which could be scanned or distributed at future events. Bryan Jordan and Morgan Alba will review costs for a presentation during the panel’s April 19th meeting. The panel will also review its application form for funding and discuss any needed revisions.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Wiley • County • Entertainment • Featured • Recreation • The Arts • Tourism
About the Author: