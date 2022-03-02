PCPHE Weekly COVID-19 Update for March 2, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 02, 2022 | Comments 0
The COVID-19 case profile is somewhat fluid in Prowers County and in Colorado. This update will be changing soon due to changes in our pandemic response from the CDC, the White House and CDPHE.
Prowers County Public Health and Environment reported the seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 1.69% (goal is <5%). This is down from 6.06% last week. There were 12 cases reported in the past seven days and 35 in the past two weeks for a significant decrease in cases.
ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE
- The White House released a new COVID plan today. See https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/ for more information. As soon as the state aligns its guidance, we will release the changes.
- Guidance is changing here. Cases will not all be investigated or contacted moving forward. Masks are still required in nursing homes, assisted living centers, hospitals and clinics.
TREATMENT
- Treatment approaches are changing. There is a federal program called Test to Treat that will allow the pharmacy to test you and provide oral treatment for free. There will be a screening process to ensure that the pills are the appropriate next step. If not, you will be connected to other therapies. Details expected soon.
FREE COMMUNITY TESTING will be changing and phasing out. We will announce changes as we receive them.
- Vaccine appointments are by appointment only. Call 336-8721 to schedule! Ask about our incentive program.
