Livestock Slaughter – February 2022 Highlights
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.43 billion pounds in February, up 1 percent from the 4.39 billion
pounds produced in February 2021.
Beef production, at 2.25 billion pounds, was 7 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.69 million head, up 6 percent
from February 2021. The average live weight was up 5 pounds from the previous year, at 1,395 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.2 million pounds, 10 percent below February a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 30,400 head, down 8 percent
from February 2021. The average live weight was down 4 pounds from last year, at 243 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.17 billion pounds, down 4 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.94 million head, down 5
percent from February 2021. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from the previous year, at 293 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 9.2 million pounds, was down 14 percent from February 2021. Sheep slaughter totaled 143,400 head,
12 percent below last year. The average live weight was 128 pounds, down 4 pounds from February a year ago.
