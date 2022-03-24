Election News: from Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
Russ Baldwin | Mar 24, 2022 | Comments 0
June 28, 2022 is this year’s Primary Election date.
Is your registration up to date? Is your address correct or did you add a PO Box, had a name change, want to change your party affiliation? If you are not sure about your voter registration information, or want to verity your voter registration, or want to register to vote for the first time go to www.govotecolorado.gov or contact our office at 719-336-8011 or email us at election@prowerscounty.net for assistance. Make your corrections today to ensure you are able to vote for all of the candidates and issues in your area.
UNAFFILIATED VOTERS: An unaffiliated voter may cast a ballot for any one political party in a Primary Election. If an unaffiliated voter returns a ballot for more than one major political party, the ballot will be rejected and none of the votes will be counted. You may choose which party’s ballot you want to get in the mail for the next primary election by selecting a party preference at www.govotecolroado.gov or fill out a paper voter registration form. If you would rather receive a packet containing the both ballots of all participating major parties (Democratic/Republican) you take no action or select this option when first registering to vote. You can also appear in person at any Voter Service and Polling Center in your county and choose the party’s ballot you want to vote.
Voter Status:
If you have moved you may be inactive. Inactive voters will not have a ballot automatically mailed to them for the June 28, 2022 Primary Election. Ballots are not forwardable to your new residential address. The Post Office will send the ballots back to the County Clerk’s Office as undeliverable. Your address would need to be corrected by you the voter and then at that time a new ballot could be issued. A little planning upfront would help so that you may receive your ballot in a timely manner.
2022 Election Dates: Colorado is an all Mail Ballot delivery state. Active registered Voters will receive their Official Ballot in the mail for ALL Elections.
June 6, 2022, Monday: Last day for voters who are affiliated with a political party to change or withdraw their affiliation if they wish to vote in a different party’s primary election.
June 6 – June 10, 2022: Ballots for the Primary Election will be mailed to voters this week.
Saturday, June 25, 2022: Prowers County Clerk’s Office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for return of mail-in ballots; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; update name; or cast a ballot.
Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 all ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. Post mark dates do not count as received.
The Election Department can be reached at 719-336-8011 or at election@prowerscounty.net or jcoen@prowerscounty.net
Filed Under: County • Elections • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: