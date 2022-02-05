Miguel Yanez – September 22, 1945 – February 4, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Miguel Yanez will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Miguel was born on September 22, 1945 at San Antonio De Los Garcia, Durango, Mexico to Luis and Consuelo (Fajardo) Yanez and passed away on February 4, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his wife Beatriz Rojas-Yanez, his parents, an infant son, grandson Luis Carlos Yanez and daughter-in-law Miriam Yanez.
Miguel is survived by his children, Cecilia (Hector) Martinez, Miguel (Rocio) Yanez and Luis (Marcela) Yanez all of Granada, Maribel (Alfredo Mungaray) Yanez of Quinter, KS, Jesus Yanez of Juarez, Mexico, Rigo (Sherry) Yanez, Daniel Yanez and Rigo Julian Yanez all of Lamar. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rigo Julian, Adan, Diego, Kiana, Fabian, Lizbeth, Cesar, Marcos, David, Milena, Karen, Ariana, Dalia, Ivan, Alan, Omar, Ana and Hector and his siblings, Eustolia Fajardo, Elvia Fajardo and Chila Fajardo as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
