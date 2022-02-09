COVID WEEKLY UPDATE – PCPHE – February 9, 2022

The seven day average Test Positivity rate, according to the Prowers County Department of Health and Environment is 13.73% (goal is <5%). This is down from 17.22% last week.  There have been 52 new cases from the past seven days and 180 new Covid cases over the past fourteen days.

The 30-39 years ago group has the most cases reported at 400, followed by 10-19 and 20-29 at approximately 370 each.  Those under ten years of age are reported at 200 Covid cases in Prowers County.

  • Moderna and Pfizer are now both fully approved by the FDA. Moderna received full approval from the FDA on January 31.

VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:

  • Vaccine appointments are by appointment only. Call 336-8721 to schedule!
  • Vaccines are available for ages 5 and up!  All Coloradans 16 and older are now eligible for boosters!
  • If you received Pfizer for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose as soon as 5 months after your second dose of vaccine
  • If you received Moderna for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose as soon as 6 months after your second dose of vaccine
  • If you received Johnson & Johnson for your initial dose, you should receive your booster dose as soon as two months after your first dose. Your booster should be Pfizer or Moderna.

