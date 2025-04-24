Ramon Arana Duarte – December 7, 1937 – April 23, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 24, 2025 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Baca County resident currently of Lamar , Ramon Arana Duarte, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, May 09, 2025 at the St. Francis De Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’S.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM with Adriana Miranda reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Per Ramon’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Ramon was born on December 07, 1937 at Coyachi, Chihuahua, Mexico to Manuel Arana and Natividad Duarte and passed away at his home on April 23, 2025 with his family by his side at the age of 87.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two infant children.
Ramon is survived by his children Dora Arana of Lamar, CO, Evangelina (Tony) Martinez of Granada, CO, Juan (Julie) Arana of Walsh, CO, Ramon Arana, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO and Martha Gutierrez of Vilas, CO. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one more eagerly awaited arrival and eight siblings, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: