Cook for Commissioner, Candidacy Announcement

Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2022
Prowers County Commissioner, Ron Cook, has released a statement announcing his re-election for County Commissioner. February 2, 2022
As a lifetime resident, I am announcing my candidacy for re-election, for the Office of Prowers County Commissioner, District 2. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Prowers County for the past seven years.
Prowers County has faced several obstacles in the past 2 years with the pandemic. I am proud to be a part of the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, through this supporting the other Elected Officials, County employees, and the constituents of Prowers County.
I have worked with surrounding communities to enable the growth and development of Prowers County and in these working relationships we have created 2 New Departments and approximately 48 new jobs. As, well as working with SCEDD and SECED in building a Regional Housing Project with approximately 15 houses in Prowers County. I would like to continue this work and be a part of the positive direction of economic development with PEP (Prowers Economic Prosperity) and being that voice to fight for the rights of Prowers County and Rural Colorado.
I am always open and available to listen and respond to questions and concerns of the citizens of Prowers County. I am asking for your support in the 2022 election.
Sincerely,
Ron Cook
Prowers County by Choice
