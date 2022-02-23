Another Successful Snow Goose Festival
Russ Baldwin | Feb 23, 2022 | Comments 0
The 2022 High Plains Snow Goose Festival saw another successful event February 3-6. We had over 100 people join us in attendance on our paid tours. We saw over 150 people come to enjoy the free programs, tours, trade show / craft fair, and silent auction. We heard from an amazing keynote, Jonathan Reitz, an expert in the lesser prairie chickens. A lot of great fun for the whole family.
We couldn’t do it without all the great sponsors around town that really stepped up to help us out and want to send out a special thank you to each one of them:
Colorado Parks and Wildlife-Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel-Days Inn and Quality Inn in Lamar – Jigisha Shah -Arkansas Valley Audubon Society-BJ’s Burger and Beverage-Lamar Theatre-Edward Jones – Michael Beard-Big R-Mission Villanueva-Norma Verhoff-Little Caesars-Canyons and Plains-Roger and Leslie Stagner-Community State Bank-GN Bank-Wal-Mart in Lamar-Sonic-Becky’s Restaurant-My Wholesale Products-Wallace Gas and Oil-Coloradoland Tire & Service-Vendor’s Gallery-Al’s Boot Repair-Deloach’s Culligan Water-A1 Rental and Sales-A&B Liquor in Lamar-BMS-Hickory House / JRs Country Store-The Prowers Journal-Legacy Bank-Oquist Family Chiropractic-Willow Creek Pharmacy-Tri State Trader-Brew Unto Others-O’Reilly Auto Parts-Colorado Mills-Thoughts in Bloom-Daylight Donuts-Safeway of Lamar-Ranchers Supply-Ace Tire.
Thank you,
The Snow Goose Festival Committee
