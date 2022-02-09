9/11 Tribute Memorial Making Process Towards Completion
Arkansas Valley Construction, Daniels Construction, BMS, Electra Pro, Riders Metal LLC and G5 Imprints, all in a joint effort, built an information kiosk at the0/11 Memorial adjacent to the Big Timbers Museum just north of Lamar, Colorado.
The kiosk will soon house artifacts from New York City’s Twin Towers, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon that were attacked on September 11, 2001. Local resident, Albert Moreno provided a considerable amount of time and labor to the completion of the kiosk.
This August a life-sized sculpture of a fireman in full gear will be added to the site. He appears to be sprinting out of the middle “Wall of Honor” at the Memorial. Scott Stearman, our noted artist specializing in military oil religious art, will install the sculpture in a “Field of Dreams” pose. The sculpture will be entitled, “Running Towards Danger!” This is one of several representations of first responders and our military that have been planned to be displayed at the site when funding is available.
To help bring those plans to reality, the Memorial members remind you that your donations are what has helped bring the Memorial into reality over the past several years. Any donation would be welcomed and can be made to:
TRI-STATE 9/11 MEMORIAL FUND
P.O. BOX 623
LAMAR, CO
The Tribute Committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30pm in the North Meeting Room of the Lamar Community Building. The meetings are always open to the public.
