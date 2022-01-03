Record Donation for Lamar Area Hospice
We have run out of ways to say, “thank you” to our exceptional fundraising committee. This committed and capable group has many success stories to be proud of. Since 1998 they have planned and organized more than fifty events, raising literally hundreds of thousands of dollars for Lamar Area Hospice.
Their efforts have contributed significantly to the operations of our organizations. They have given us the financial freedom to continue dreaming and growing: thus, expanding the services we offer to our communities. The support they receive in the community is phenomenal; the corporate sponsors, the individual, merchants and artists who donate auction items, the volunteers who help and of course, all those who attend the events. They are a testament to community and a very generous one at that.
This past Thursday, December 30th, the Lamar Area Hospice Fundraising Committee presented a check for $65,000 to Dep Pelley, Executive Director of Hospice, highlighting the results of two enormously successful events; the Annual Dinner/Dance and Auction at the Lamar Eagles Lodge and in August, the Angel Open Golf Tournament organized by Ron Reedy and Phillip Dieterle.
Hospice Fundraising Committee:
Rose Ann Yates, Alisha Pettitt, Cheryl Preisser, Denise Carder, Gretchen Emick, Holly Burton, Kristine Modica (Wollert), Kim Burgess, Kynlee Vigil, Laurie Dimitt, Lisa Carder Schwarte, Lisa Neuhold Farmer, Melonee Marcum, Patti Emick, Robbie Sue Young, Shirley Smith, Ron Reedy, Phillip Dieterle.
(Not Pictured: Alisha Pettitt, Gretchen Emick, Kristine Modica, Lisa Carder Schwarte, Melonee Marcum, Robbie Sue Young, Ron Reedy)
