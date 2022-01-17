Prowers Sheriff Deputies Respond to Shooting
Russ Baldwin | Jan 17, 2022 | Comments 0
On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at about 6:41pm the Prowers County 911 Center received a 911 phone call regarding a male subject who was shot. Prowers County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Lamar Ambulance Service, and Wiley First Responders responded to the 6000 block of Prowers County Road UU. The shooting victim was identified as Joseph James Marble, a 43 year old male Prowers County resident. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. All parties involved have been identified and interviewed. An autopsy has been scheduled through the Prowers County Coroner’s office. At this time the incident remains under investigation and no formal charges have been filed.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Hot Topics • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • The Journal Alert
About the Author: