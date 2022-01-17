Gov. Polis Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments
Russ Baldwin | Jan 17, 2022 | Comments 0
Judicial Nominating Commissions
There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies. Each district nominating commission is chaired by a justice of the Supreme Court, who is a non-voting member of the commission.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission for terms expiring December 31, 2026:
Lance Clark of Wiley, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Republican from Prowers County, appointed; Darla Specht of Lamar, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Republican from Prowers County, appointed.
Sixteenth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission for a term expiring December 31, 2027:
Donald Davis of La Junta, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, a Republican, and as a member from Otero County, appointed; for a term expiring December 31, 2026: James Tutchton of Hasty, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as an Unaffiliate from Bent County, appointed.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Media Release • Politics
About the Author: