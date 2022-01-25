Crop Progress and Condition Report, Month of January 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 25, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Precipitation during January remained below average in several areas and seasonal snowfall was mostly confined to the high country, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northeastern and east central counties, limited moisture was received and varied significantly. Drought conditions did not improve in eastern counties. County reports noted excessive winds damaged native pasture and winter wheat. Concerns remained for fall-seeded crops and pasture conditions due to severe lack of precipitation. Several counties were eligible for emergency grazing of CRP due to drought.
Southwestern counties received varying amounts of rain and snow in January. Some locales reported snow and deep mud remained due to precipitation. Other areas were much drier and county reports noted snowpack during January was lower than December. The San Luis Valley received minimal moisture during January and conditions remained dry. According to county reports, livestock remained in good condition. Mild weather and lack of snow allowed livestock to remain pastured longer than normal.
Statewide, winter wheat condition declined with 20 percent of the crop rated good to excellent, compared to 25 percent good to excellent from the previous report, and 17 percent good to excellent last year. As of January 24, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 111 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: