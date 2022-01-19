COVID WEEKLY UPDATE for January 19, 2022 from PCPHE
COVID-19 Cases have increased over the past two weeks in Prowers County. There were 2,080 reported cases on January 5th and as of January 19th the Prowers County Department for Public Health and Environment reports 2,309 with 156 hospitalizations and 45 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The seven-day Test Positivity Rate is now 20.1% with a goal of <5%. This has increased from 14.91% as of January 12th. There have been 223 new cases over the past 14 days, with the majority, approximately 350 in the 30-39 age group, followed by 20-29 years at just over 300 cases and the 10-19 and 60-69 year groups are approximately 300 cases each.
ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE
- The CDC shortened isolation after a positive COVID-19 test to 5 days as long as a well-fitting mask is worn for days 6-10 with return to normal activities thereafter. For schools, stay in touch with your district for their current policy. Most support the option of returning to school after 5 days of isolation and wearing a well-fitting mask for the next 5 days.
TREATMENT
- Discuss with your provider as some treatments are not effective against omicron. There are local treatments available and oral therapies are available in the state in very small quantities.
TESTING
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: AffinityeCareColorado.com
- The state’s testing program is backlogged. They still request that people sign up and they will send you tests as soon as they have them back in stock. If you would like to opt in to free at home testing please see: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home
- The Federal Government is offering FREE tests (4 per household) program. You can order the tests at: https://www.covidtests.gov/
- FREE MASKS!
In support of the State of Colorado’s ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and assist in the mitigation of virus spread, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) will offer KN95 and surgical grade masks for free at Lamar Public Library! Masks will be available after Jan. 19, 2022 and are limited to 5 per person per month.
