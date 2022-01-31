Commissioners Present Awards to Meyers, Larrick and Lundy

| Jan 31, 2022 | Comments 0

 

 

The Prowers County Commissioners presented awards of appreciation to two long-term employees upon their retirement in recognition of their long years of service to the residents of Prowers County.

Bill Meyers 2022

Board Chairman presented plaques to Bill Meyers for his 24 years of service to the residents of the county and to Tom Larrick for his 28 years.

Tom Larrick 2022

One surprise award was presented to Janet Lundy, Finance Director/Budget Officer and Assistant to the Board.  Grasmick thanked Lundy for her hard work over the years as well as her outstanding dedication.

Janet Lundy 2022

