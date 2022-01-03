BBB End of Year Donations Benefit Local Organizations
Russ Baldwin | Jan 03, 2022 | Comments 0
Members of the BBB, Beers and Brats for Boobies Committee recently presented a check for $16,000 to the Lamar Area Hospice Group, part of $21,000 raised in the past year, of which the balance, $5,000 is being presented to SECCI, Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative.
This marks the 10th anniversary of local fund-raising events by BBB Committe which, in its support over the past decade, has raised $146,965 with Hospice receiving $126,000 in support of the Good Grief Program and Palliative Care and the balance to support local residents in their fight against cancer with their donation to SECCI.
Ronni Vallejos at Hospice is Child Life Specialist and Good Grief Coordinator who works with children who have lost a family member and aids local youngsters through the loss of a loved one. Donations help support the work of the Good Grief Program located at Hospice on West Olive Street in Lamar. Vallejos also receives referrals from local schools when there is a need for their special assistance; in particular the Wiley tragedy which impacted numerous people from around the area this past year.
Here are the names for the picture in order:
Wren & Gretchen Emick, Ashley & Walker Roseberry, Roni Vallejos, Deb Pelley, Logun & Megan Baanhofman, Kynlee Vigil, Lisa Farmer, Ophelia Emick, and Andrea Licano.
