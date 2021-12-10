Photo Contest Returns with the High Plains Snow Goose Festival in 2022
Russ Baldwin | Dec 10, 2021 | Comments 0
LAMAR, Colo. – Grab your camera or dig out your best wildlife photos from the past year and submit your photos to the High Plains Snow Goose Festival photo contest.
The photo contest is in its sixth year and offers shutterbugs a chance to showcase their best work across a variety of categories: wildlife; landscape; birds; historical and water. The entry fee is $5 per photo.
The contest is a part of the popular annual High Plains Snow Goose Festival, scheduled Feb. 3-6.
Since 2002, the festival has celebrated the arrival of hundreds of species of birds from snow geese to raptors to assorted other birds each winter along the Arkansas River at Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s John Martin Reservoir State Park, assorted CPW State Wildlife Areas and other small reservoirs surrounding Lamar.
In recent years, the migration has attracted watchable wildlife enthusiasts and bird lovers to Southeast Colorado to witness the flocks as numbers in the tens of thousands take off from the waters to go feed and then return in the evenings.
The festival is named for the dramatic snow geese who arrive in numbers approaching 30,000 and whose white feathers can make it appear there are icebergs on the water when they land.
In addition to putting a spotlight on area photographers, the photo contest raises money to support the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor rehabilitation campus in Pueblo. All entry fees are donated to the center.
The festival is sponsored by the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Kiowa County Economic Development and Canyons and Plains.
Stay up to date by visiting the High Plains Snow Goose Festival Facebook page. For more information, see the Festival website at hpsnowgoosefestival@gmail.com
