Colorado State Patrol Sends a Sobering Message This Holiday Season
Russ Baldwin | Dec 13, 2021 | Comments 0
Crash fatalities caused by impaired drivers are on the rise in Colorado
(COLORADO) – Drivers of all ages often feel vulnerable to drunk drivers and this concern only grows during the holiday season. Already in 2021, there have been over 220 deaths caused by impaired drivers in Colorado. That’s why Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, is delivering a special video message this holiday season to remind our Colorado driving community they have the power to make a choice and build a plan before the party begins.
Last year during the month of December (2020), State Troopers charged over 300 motorists for driving while impaired. This year troopers will continue their efforts along with local law enforcement agency partners to remove anyone caught driving under the influence from our roadways. If you want to fully enjoy holiday parties and activities, the message is clear, “plan ahead”.
There are so many options available, it’s inexcusable to drive while high or drunk.
Use a rideshare.
CDOT offering ride credits up to $15 with Uber, learn more.
Spend the night, if the party is located at a safe place.
Call a sober friend or family member for a ride home.
Use public transportation.
If you are at home, order food in.
Make plans for your impaired guests to stay.
Parents, plan with your kids, even the 20-year-olds.
(Editor’s Note: The Prowers Journal was informed that PATS will not be offering their very helpful and welcome New Year’s Eve rides this year)
