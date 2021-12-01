Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces Certification of Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election

DENVER, Colo– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced yesterday the certification of the 2021 Coordinated Election.

“Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election again proves that our state’s election system is the nation’s gold standard,” said Secretary Griswold.  “Once again I’m proud that we conducted a seamless election and that over 1.5 million Coloradans made their voices heard.  Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Election Division and to county clerks across the state for another job well done.”

Last week, bipartisan county audit boards successfully completed the statewide Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA), thus confirming the election outcomes with a high degree of statistical confidence. Bipartisan canvass boards then convened in each county and reconciled the number of ballots counted with the numbers of ballots cast.  Each county’s canvass board then signed off on the final results of the Coordinated Election and submitted them to the Secretary of State’s office. There are still a small number of recounts in county and municipal races, which are not conducted by the Secretary of State’s office. Updated totals and official results will be available at the end of the recount process.

For unofficial 2021 Coordinated Election results, please visit www.ColoradoSOS.gov.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, Jana Coen, Prowers County Clerk and Recorder posted the Official Summary for the county for the November 2nd, 2021 General Election.  Here are the results for contested positions and questions:

City of Lamar, Mayor-at-Large:

Kirk Crespin     1,258
Nick Lopez          693

City of Lamar, Ward 3 Councilman:

Mike Bellomy               290
Joe Gonzales                 277
Raphael Rodriguez        250

Granada School District Director, District A:

Elizabeth Hainer           135
Kevin Rink                      69

District C:

Andria Riddle               123
Pete Hernandez             83

Holly School District RE-3, Director-at-Large:

Jesse Frey          261
Dustin Heck      259
Brad Simon       182

Wiley School District RE-13J, Director-at-Large:

Neil Mauch           196
Jenna Davis          187
Joshua Weimer    171

City of Lamar Ballot Issue 2A:

Yes       1,106
No          912

 

City of Lamar Ballot Issue 2B:

Yes       1,086
No          923

 

Prowers County Hospital District Ballot Question 7A:

No       2,582
Yes          908

