Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces Certification of Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election
Russ Baldwin | Dec 01, 2021 | Comments 0
DENVER, Colo– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced yesterday the certification of the 2021 Coordinated Election.
“Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election again proves that our state’s election system is the nation’s gold standard,” said Secretary Griswold. “Once again I’m proud that we conducted a seamless election and that over 1.5 million Coloradans made their voices heard. Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Election Division and to county clerks across the state for another job well done.”
Last week, bipartisan county audit boards successfully completed the statewide Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA), thus confirming the election outcomes with a high degree of statistical confidence. Bipartisan canvass boards then convened in each county and reconciled the number of ballots counted with the numbers of ballots cast. Each county’s canvass board then signed off on the final results of the Coordinated Election and submitted them to the Secretary of State’s office. There are still a small number of recounts in county and municipal races, which are not conducted by the Secretary of State’s office. Updated totals and official results will be available at the end of the recount process.
For unofficial 2021 Coordinated Election results, please visit www.ColoradoSOS.gov.
On Thursday, November 18, 2021, Jana Coen, Prowers County Clerk and Recorder posted the Official Summary for the county for the November 2nd, 2021 General Election. Here are the results for contested positions and questions:
City of Lamar, Mayor-at-Large:
Kirk Crespin 1,258
Nick Lopez 693
City of Lamar, Ward 3 Councilman:
Mike Bellomy 290
Joe Gonzales 277
Raphael Rodriguez 250
Granada School District Director, District A:
Elizabeth Hainer 135
Kevin Rink 69
District C:
Andria Riddle 123
Pete Hernandez 83
Holly School District RE-3, Director-at-Large:
Jesse Frey 261
Dustin Heck 259
Brad Simon 182
Wiley School District RE-13J, Director-at-Large:
Neil Mauch 196
Jenna Davis 187
Joshua Weimer 171
City of Lamar Ballot Issue 2A:
Yes 1,106
No 912
City of Lamar Ballot Issue 2B:
Yes 1,086
No 923
Prowers County Hospital District Ballot Question 7A:
No 2,582
Yes 908
