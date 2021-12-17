Bent’s Old Fort Fee Changes in 2022
Russ Baldwin | Dec 17, 2021 | Comments 0
La Junta, CO – In response to public input this summer, Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site will be instituting its new entrance fees and going “cashless” starting on January 2, 2022. While the National Park Service will be handling credit card purchases only, the Western National Parks Association park store located in the park will accept cash payment for entrance fees for those who carry only cash.
What are entrance fees used for? Federal law requires that recreational fees charged on public lands be used for direct visitor benefits. Eighty percent of every fee dollar collected at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site will remain at Bent’s Old Fort, and the remaining 20 percent is available to all parks on an as-needed basis. All collected fees are invested back into the parks to improve visitor facilities and services.
The new entrance fees for visitors aged 16 and older will be $10 per person. Younger visitors will be admitted for free. Because of the basic change in fee structure, starting in January 2022, all the America the Beautiful passes will be honored. These passes, which make popular gifts, provide access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas across the United States. America the Beautiful passes and Annual Bent’s Old Fort passes may be purchased at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site.
The Federal Recreational Lands Passes are available:
Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site Annual Park Pass – $35.
Annual America the Beautiful Pass – $80.
Lifetime Senior Pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents age 62 or older (Requires photo identification for proof of residency and age.) – $80.
Annual Senior Pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents age 62 or older. (Requires photo identification for proof of residency and age.) – $20.Access Pass – Free. Lifetime pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents with permanent
disabilities.
Military Pass – Free. For current US military members and their dependents in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force, as well as Reserve and National Guard Members; US military veterans; and Gold Star Family members.
4th Grade Students Pass – Free. For fourth grade students and their families. Must complete short activities and download a voucher at www.everykidoutdoors.gov and bring the voucher to the park.
Volunteer Annual Pass – Free. For volunteers acquiring 250+ service hours.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Consumer Issues • County • Entertainment • Featured • History • Media Release • Public Safety • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: