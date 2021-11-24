Zonta Graphics Against Gender Violence on Display
Russ Baldwin | Nov 24, 2021 | Comments 0
A first glance makes you think someone has scribbled graffiti on the sidewalk, but once you’ve read the message, you get a different assessment on the situation.
This year, as in year’s past, the Zonta Club of Prowers County, a part of Zonta International, is taking part in the 16 day-long Zonta Says No campaign, November 25th through December 16th.
Posters are being distributed to local businesses and a banner asking for support for the Campaign has been set up at the Lamar Welcome Center and Chamber of Commerce, as well as a series of informative chalk messages on the sidewalk blocks in front of the building.
Red sand has also been poured into the cracks along the sidewalks at that site as well as in front of the Lamar Community Building, the City Complex and the Prowers County Courthouse. This is part of the Red Sand Project in which Lamar High School students are participating to heighten community awareness about the causes of human trafficking and exploitation.
The Lamar City Council recently approved a proclamation recognizing the Zonta Says No Campaign and 16 Days of Activism to end Gender Violence from November 25th through December 10th.
