Victor “Sito” Vargas – July 23, 1958 – November 17, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 18, 2021 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Lamar resident, Victor Vargas will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Matthew Wertin as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 1:30PM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada.
Per Victor’s request there will be no visitation.
Victor was born on July 23, 1958 at Syracuse, Kansas to Ysabel and Martina (Medina) Vargas and passed away on November 17, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 63.
He is preceded in death by his father Ysabel Vargas; brother Thomas Vargas, step-father Ramon Pena and father and mother-in-law Arthur and Tavy Alvarado.
Victor is survived by his wife Sally of the family home in Lamar; sons Carlos (Dana) of Pueblo West, CO, Manuel II (Kathy) of Lakewood, CO and Marcus (Nicole) of Castle Rock, CO; grandchildren Kristian, Darian, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Emilee, Kentley and Jase and great-grandchildren Harper and Peyton. He is also survived by his mother Martina Pena of Granada, CO; sisters Lucille Medina of Lamar, CO, Amelia (Angel) Hernandez of Manter, KS and Regina (Alfredo) Hernandez of Garden City, KS as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolence please visit our website at www.peacockfunralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
