Toys for Tots – Food for Families, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 02, 2021 | Comments 0
Darlene Lopez and her crew of volunteers are preparing for their annual task of collecting toys for tots for the Christmas season.
If you wish to be included in the gift list, applications are being processed only by local schools in Prowers County. No other applications will be accepted and they are limited to one per family. Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, the pick-up date for 2021 will be Thursday, December 23rd at the Toys for Tots building at 500 West Beech Street between 9am and 11am.
Drop boxes for gifts are located at the Cornerstone Resource Center at 310 East Olive Street and Paul’s Body Shop at 7345 U.S. Hwy 50. The Rebel Outlaw Car Club will have their Toys for Tots trailer at Walmart in Lamar for drop-offs of new, unwrapped toys. Please do not donate any used toys!
The Colorado State Patrol and Port of Entry officers will be at Walmart for Black Friday shopping on Friday, November 26th, adjacent to the front entrance of the Tri-County Ford property.
Monetary donations and any new or unwrapped toys will be gladly accepted. The ages run between newborn and 15 years old. We appreciate your help in spreading Christmas cheer to the children in our Prowers County community.
Cash donations can be sent to 1208 South 5th Street. Contact Darlene Lopez at 688-0167 for additional information.
