Timothy Lee Fisher – April 8, 1961 – November 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 22, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral service for Timothy Fisher, 60 of Enid, was Friday, November 19, 2021 at Willow View United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark McAdow officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Anderson-Burris Funeral Home.
Tim was born on April 8, 1961 in Lamar, Colorado to Earl Dean and Frances Ora Smith Fisher and died on November 14, 2021 in Enid, Oklahoma. He grew up in Lamar and graduated from Lamar High School. On December 26, 1990, Tim married Chandra Olson in Lamar. He was a delivery driver for Swans, owned and operated a screen-printing and advertising business and a custodian.
Tim enjoyed playing dominos, fishing and going to casinos, antiques and reading Louis L’Amour westerns. He loved writing songs and had a very deep faith in God.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael’ s8iblings, Dewayne, Tom and Martha. Tim is survived bh his wife, Chandra; children, Heather Edmonds, Chad and Brian Fisher; brother, Kent Fisher; sisters, Debbie Babcock and Cheryl Yoxsimer; other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be made through Anderson-Burris to Feed the Children.
