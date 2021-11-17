Prowers County Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Update, November 17, 2021
Nov 17, 2021
COVID-19 cases are increasing for another week according to the Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment. Cumulative cases have climbed by 51 to 1,865 from the previous week of 1,814 and hospitalizations are up the same time period by 16, now to 136. Deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19 increased by one, to 33. As of 11/07/2021, 51.9% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 51.1% last week.
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 9.88%, down from 10.49% the previous week with 51 new cases over the past seven days of which nine were vaccinated and 127 over the past 14 days of which 16 were vaccinated. The 30-39 years age group has the most cases reported in Prowers County at just over 275, followed by 10-19 and 60-69 years at approximately 260 apiece.
You should get a booster dose if you:
- If you received Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose at least six months after your second dose of vaccine, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
- If you received Johnson & Johnson for your initial dose, you should receive your booster dose at least two months after your first dose, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
- All Coloradans 18 and older are now eligible for boosters due to the high incidence rate of COVID-19. Please call to get your booster!
When vaccinated, statistics indicate you are 12.5 times less likely to die from COVID, 9.4 times less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID and 3.7 times less likely to become a COVID case.
TESTING
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. They are closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans Day. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. The state is renewing its contracts to continue this availability at least through February 2022.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: AffinityeCareColorado.com
