Oney Michelle Jones – February 21, 1968 – November 8, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 13, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Wiley resident, Oney Michelle Jones will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Pastors Ian Blacker and Paul Floyd co-officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
Oney was born on February 21, 1968 at Lamar, Colorado to Michiel E. and Shirley Jean (Borns) Morlan and passed away on November 8, 2021 at the UC Health Hospital in Highlands Ranch, Colorado at the age of 53.
She is preceded in death by her father Mike Morlan; Rick’s parents Casey and Betty Jones, maternal grandparents Ray and Jane Borns; paternal grandparents James “Jim” and Dorothy Morlan; aunts Janet (Bob) Reisinger, Pam Coen, uncle Perry Middleton, cousins Sheryl Reisinger, Dandy Semler and Wesley Borns.
Oney is survived by her children Morgan (Lance) Clark, Ethan (Emily) Jones and Eli (Alyssa) Jones; grandchildren Mason, Margo and Joshua; the father of her children Rick Jones all of Wiley; mother Shirley Morlan of Kit Carson, CO and brother Jamey (Rhiannon) Morlan. She is also survived by aunts and uncles Bev Middleton of Lamar, Gary and Tricia Borns of Hugo, Patricia Smith of Colorado Springs, cousins Stacy (Chris) Salling, Levi (Lisa) Middleton, Micah (Gina) Middleton, Jessica Borns, Donnie (Toni) Coen, Annette Coen, Megan (Matt) Jackson, Darci Semler, Dace (Buffy) Neugebauer, Debbie (Gary) Wilson, Michael Reisinger, Regina Reisinger, Bobby Reisinger, niece Janee Morlan, nephews Kayden Morlan, Jarret McCurdy, Josh Wilson, great niece Jentrie Morlan, along wiht many more cherished extended family members. Oney has been a lifelong resident of the Wiley community and has many surviving friends and neighbors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oney Jones Memorial Fund at Legacy Bank or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
