Moonlight Madness Window Decoration Contest Results
Russ Baldwin | Nov 03, 2021 | Comments 0
Thank you to all of the merchants who participated in the Lamar Chamber of Commerce Moonlight Madness Window Contest, Thursday, October 28th.
The 1st place window was Buzzards Roost
The 2nd Place window was Darlene Mancia (Old JC Penny’s window)
The 3rd place was High Plains Insurance Ag.
All the windows looked fantastic this year, and again thank you for participating. Our merchants are always winners to us!
